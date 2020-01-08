Devin Whitlock scored a game-high 26 points and Belle Vernon rebounded from its first section loss with a 76-63 win over South Park on Tuesday in Section 3-AAAA play at Belle Vernon Area High School.
The Leopards (2-1, 8-4) had a 21-13 lead after the first quarter, but the Eagles (1-2, 5-5) cut into the Belle Vernon advantage with a 12-9 edge in the second. BVA had a 30-25 lead at halftime.
The home team extended its advantage to 59-39 after outscoring the visitors, 29-14, in the third. South Park had a 24-17 edge in the fourth.
The Leopards’ Mitchell Pohlot and Jared Hartman scored 12 points apiece, and Hunter Roukonen had 11. Hartman, Pohlot and Whitlock each pulled down eight rebounds apiece.
Aidan Rongaus led the Eagles in scoring with 17, and teammate Andrew Graham had 16. Brandon Graham chipped in with 14.
