Devin Whitlock poured in a game-high 39 points Saturday afternoon to lead Belle Vernon to an 83-77 overtime victory over host Hempfield in the WCCA Showcase.
Whitlock scored six points in overtime, including 4-of-4 from the foul line, and tied the game at 69 with a layup. Whitlock also had eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Belle Vernon (5-0) held a 14-8 advantage in overtime.
The Leopards' Quinton Martin had a double-double with 23 points and 16 rebounds.
Joe Fieder led Hempfield with 21 points. Harrison Sowers added 16.
Yough 63, Derry 59 -- The Cougars rebounded from Friday's loss at Uniontown with a victory in the WCCA Showcase over the Trojans.
Yough (3-1) led 13-8, 33-29 and 45-41 at the quarter breaks.
The Cougars' Terek Crosby finished with a game-high 35 points.
Tyson Webb led the Trojans (3-2) with 22 points. Gabe Carbonara scored 14 and Nate Papuga added 14.
Girls basketball
Trinity 80, Laurel Highlands 14 -- Trinity cruised to a non-section road victory after scoring 58 points in the first half.
Alyssa Clutter scored a game-high 23 points for Trinity. Eden Williamson added 18.
Essence Davis and Alessandra Peccon both scored five points for Laurel Highlands.
McGuffey 35, Beth-Center 16-- Claire Redd and Alexis Ewig both scored eight points to lead McGuffey to a non-section victory.
Wrestling
Connellsville 68, Moon 3; Connellsville 63, Mount Lebanon 12; Connellsville 42, West Allegheny 33; Connellsville 53, Quaker Valley 19; Connellsville 75, Upper St. Clair 0 -- The Falcons rolled through the competition at the Moon Duals.
Evan Petrovich (113), Gabriel Ruggieri (126), Chad Ozias (138), Hunter Claycomb (172), and George Shultz (189) went undefeated over the five matches.
Chad Jesko (160), Lonzy Vielman (145), Ethan Ansell (152), Tyler Gallis (285), Jacob Layton (120), Dennis Nichelson (215), and Trent Huffman (106) dropped just one match.
Vikings place 10th -- Mount Pleasant finished 10th with 103 points at the Panther Holiday Classic held at Mount Aloysius.
Dayton Pitzer won the title at 215 pounds. Jamison Poklembo lost the title bout at 138 pounds. Greg Shaulis (132) placed seventh and Joseph Longhi (106) was fifth.
Men's basketball
West Chester 92, California (Pa.) 90 -- The Vulcans' rally in the second half fell one basket short in a PSAC crossover home game.
California goes to 6-3 overall, while the Golden Rams improve to 7-2.
Philip Alston finished with his fifth double-double of the season with 29 points and 13 rebounds. Teammate Bryson Lucas had a season-high 16 points. Preston Boswell (14), Keith Palek III (13), and Zyan Collins (12) also finished in double figures.
Robert Smith led West Chester with 21 points.
Women's basketball
California (Pa.) 97, West Chester 60 -- The Vulcans rolled to a PSAC crossover victory over the visiting Golden Rams.
Ciaira Loyd scored a season-high 21 points for California (7-1). The junior scored 15 points in the first quarter.
The Vulcans' Dejah Terrell finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Halle Herrington scored 13 points and tied a career-high with five assists.
West Chester's Kyra Jefferson scored 15 points. Leah Johnson (13) and Alexa Abbonizio (11) also scored in double figures.
