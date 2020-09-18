Latrobe pulled away with 26 points in the second half for a 35-7 non-conference Friday night over visiting Mount Pleasant.
The Wildcats led 9-0 at halftime and scored the first 14 points of the third quarter.
Aaron Alakson scored the Vikings' lone touchdown on a 68-yard pass from Asher O'Conner with 2:11 left in the third quarter.
Non-conference
Mount Pleasant 0-0-7-0 -- 7
Latrobe 6-3-12-14 -- 35
First Quarter
Lat: Tucker Knupp 64 pass from Landon Carns (kick failed), 5:56
Second Quarter
Lat: John McHenry 24 FG, 5:42
Third Quarter
Lat: Gustofson 8 run (kick failed), 10:57
Lat: Kyle Brewer 16 run (run failed), 3:47
MP: Aaron Alakson 68 pass from Asher O'Conner (Robbie Labuda kick), 2:11
Fourth Quarter
Lat: Gustofson 2 run (John McHenry kick), 9:36
Lat: Bobby Fetter 3 run (John McHenry kick), 2:17
Records: Latrobe (1-1), Mount Pleasant (1-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.