East Allegheny and Mount Pleasant both scored six touchdowns Friday night, but Matt Armenio was the difference with all seven extra points in the Wildcats' 42-39 road victory in the opening round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.
East Allegheny (8-3) led 7-0 after the first quarter, but the Vikings surged into a 26-21 halftime lead. The Wildcats regained the lead after the third quarter, 35-33.
East Allegheny's Michael Cahill had touchdown runs of 7, 59, 29, 2 and 15 yards, and accounted for the other score with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Steve Yusko in the fourth quarter.
Cahill carried the ball 19 times for 158 yards and completed 12 passes for 142 yards.
Mount Pleasant's Lane Golkosky accounted for three touchdowns in the second quarter on runs of 45 and 17 yards, and a 13-yard pass from Cole Chatfield. Robbie Labuda scored on a 42-yard run.
Labuda led all rushers with 193 yards on 23 carries.
Golkosky added a 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He carried the ball 10 times for 128 yards.
Chatfield closed the scoring with a 4-yard pass to Sean Cain with 1:31 left in the game. He completed 12-of-25 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
Mount Pleasant (6-5) had the ball in the final minute, but an interception ended the last-gasp opportunity.
West Mifflin 54, Southmoreland 28 -- Shai Newby completed all nine of his pass attempts for 353 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Titans to a WPIAL Class AAA first-round playoff victory over the visiting Scotties.
Newby had two touchdown passes of 49 yards and a 44-yarder to Ty'Jeir Williams, plus an 80-yard scoring pass to Rich Fix.
Williams had four receptions for 161 yards. Fix caught three passes for 145 yards.
The Titans' Kejuan Shields opened the scoring with a 65-yard interception return. Fix countered Kadin Keefer's 41-yard touchdown pass to Ty Keffer with an 80-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff. Fix also had a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Keffer finished with seven receptions for 87 yards.
West Mifflin's DelRon White plunged in from a yard out for a score in the second quarter.
Keefer had a touchdown pass to Michael Oravetz with just 18 seconds left in the first half. He completed 13-of-26 passes for 153 yards and an interception, and
Trey Whetsel had an 11-yard touchdown run for Southmoreland (4-7) and finished 102 yards rushing. Teammate Cameron Phillips sprinted 44 yards for a score in the fourth quarter.
South Side 34, California 3 -- Elijah Keene's 37-yard field goal in the third quarter accounted for the visiting Trojans' only points in a WPIAL Class A first-round playoff game loss to the Rams.
Brody Almashy had a 25-yard touchdown pass to Parker Statler and scoring runs of 1 and 15 yards for South Side (10-1). Almashy completed 6-of-7 passes for 162 yards.
South Side's Alex Arrigo had a pair of 5-yard touchdown runs.
California finishes the season with an 8-3 record.
Laurel 53, Carmichaels 8 -- Landon Smith scored the first four touchdowns of the game as the Spartans rolled to a WPIAL Class A first round playoff game victory against the visiting Mikes.
Smith scored on runs of 39, 19, 35 and 4 yards for Laurel (9-1). He finished with 134 yards rushing on 12 carries.
The Spartans' Colin Bartley caught a 15-yard yard pass for a touchdown and returned an interception for a score. Luca Santini hit Jack Miles for a 14-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
The Mikes (7-4) avoided being shut out on Alec Anderson's 25-yard touchdown pass from Alec Anderson.
