ALVERTON -- East Allegheny scored 21 points in the second quarter and added two touchdowns in the second half Friday night for a 36-11 victory over Southmoreland in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.
Michael Smith had a hand in all three second quarter touchdowns for the Wildcats (5-5). The quarterback scored on a 3-yard run at 9:46, caught a 61-yard pass from Mike Cahill on a double reverse with eight minutes left, and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Prashaun Gainer with 40 seconds on the clock.
East Allegheny led 3-0 in the first quarter, but had a touchdown called back on a penalty. The Wildcats were also held on downs deep in Southmoreland territory in the first quarter.
The Scotties (7-4) mustered their best offensive drive after the Smith touchdown reception, ending with Jake Kaylor's 25-yard field goal at 2:21.
Mekhi Manor scored on a 13-yard run just 18 seconds into the third quarter.
Anthony Govern scored on a 5-yard run and then hit Trevell Clayton for the two-point conversion with 8:02 left in the game.
Govern led Southmoreland with 80 yards rushing on 24 carries. He also completed 8-of-20 passes for 83 yards and two interceptions. Isaac Trout caught three passes for 70 yards.
Smith scored his third touchdown of the game with 28.3 seconds remaining.
Smith completed 8-of-12 passes for 95 yards and an interception. He ran 12 times for 49 yards.
East Allegheny was called for 15 penalties and a total of 117 yards.
