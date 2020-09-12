Amaryeh Lucky returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and East Allegheny maintained the pressure for an easy 42-0 non-conference victory Friday night at Brownsville.
The Wildcats' Johnny DiNapoli had touchdown passes of 60 and 15 yards, and ran for a 5-yard touchdown.
Non-conference
East Allegheny 21-15-6-0 — 42
Brownsville 0-0-0-0 — 0
First Quarter
EA: Amaryeh Lucky 70 kickoff return (kick failed)
EA: Johnny DiNapoli 5 run (Gainer pass from Johnny DiNapoli)
EA: Michael Smith 60 pass from Johnny DiNapoli (Matt Arminio kick)
Second Quarter
EA: Kiyon Delts 15 run (Matt Arminio kick)
EA: Michael Smith 15 pass from Johnny DiNapoli (Amaryeh Lucky run)
Third Quarter
EA: Mike Cahill 35 run (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.