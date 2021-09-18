Latrobe scored 35 points in the first half Friday night for a 35-0 non-conference victory over visiting Mount Pleasant.
Drake Clayton score on a 22-yard pass from Corey Boerio and added a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Wildcats (2-2).
Boerio scored on a 4-yard run, Dominick Flenniken had a 6-yard touchdown run and Marco Mongelluzzo returned a fumble 33 yards for a score in the first quarter.
The Vikings go to 2-2 overall.
Non-conference
Mount Pleasant 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Latrobe 21-14-0-0 -- 35
First Quarter
Lat: Corey Boerio 4 run (Tanner Popella kick)
Lat: Dominick Flenniken 6 run (Tanner Popella kick)
Lat: Marco Mongelluzzo 33 fumble return (Tanner Popella kick)
Second Quarter
Lat: Drake Clayton 22 pass from Corey Boerio (Tanner Popella kick)
Lat: Drake Clayton 2 run (Tanner Popella kick)
Records: Mount Pleasant (2-2), Latrobe (2-2).
