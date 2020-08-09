Willie Palmer had an undefeated regular season on the mound for Masontown in its first season in the Fayette County Baseball League, and the right-hander was rewarded for his stellar season with two awards as voted on by the league’s managers.
Palmer received the Brian Sankovich Regular Season MVP and Joe Kurnot Top Pitcher honors after he went 3-0 with 40 strikeouts and a 2.33 ERA in 27 innings of work. Palmer also batted .433 with 18 hits in 44 at-bats.
John Palmer was voted as the Dan Kupets Manager of the Year after he led Masontown to a 9-3 regular season record, a share of first place with Carmichaels, and the No. 1 playoff seed.
Masontown pitcher/catcher Zach Uhazie and Mitch’s Bail Bonds center fielder Aaron Previsky shared Arky Schaffer Comeback Player of the Year honors. Uhazie finished with a 3-1 record, including a no-hitter in Masontown’s 8-0 win over the Fayette Raiders in the regular season finale. Previsky sparked the offense as the lead-off hitter and played solid defense.
Nick Damico Rookie of the Year honors went to Mitch’s Bail Bonds infielder Nick Kumor. Mitch’s Bail Bonds manager and league president Ryan Encapera received Vince Zapatosky Mr. Baseball honors.
