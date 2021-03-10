Wilmington scored two goals in the second period Tuesday night to rally to 2-1 victory over visiting Connellsville in a PIHL Class B Division game.
Clay Sipple spotted the Falcons (8-5-0-3) the lead at 13:34 of the first period with a power play goal. Zak Koslosky and Lukas Joseph assisted.
Geoffrey Bokor scored the eventual winning goal for Wilmington (9-6-0-0) at 13:33 of the second period.
Connellsville pulled goalie Alex Mitchell with 75 seconds left in the game, but was unable to score the tying goal.
Mitchell made 19 saves for the Falcons. Dom Serafino secured the win with 29 saves.
Women’s basketball
Waynesburg 75, Franciscan 53 — The Lady Jackets closed the regular season with a Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory over the visiting Barons.
The eighth-seeded Yellow Jackets (2-7, 2-7) host Thiel Saturday in the first round of the conference tournament.
Brooke Fuller led the way for Waynesburg with 18 points and 19 rebounds. Andrea Orlosky also had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets’ Marley Wolf finished with 15 points, Abigail Green scored 11 points and Avery Robinson grabbed 11 rebounds.
College softball
Grove City 4, Waynesburg 1; Waynesburg 8, Grove City 6 — The Yellow Jackets picked up a split of a PAC road doubleheader on Emily Schafer’s two-run double in the top of the seventh inning.
Reghan Benschoter’s two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning tied the score at 6-6.
Lauren Lober and Laurel Highlands’ graduate Emma Bliss, coupled with a walk to Emily Huha, loaded the bases for Schafer, who doubled home Lober and Bliss. Shafer finished with four hits, two RBI and two runs scored in the nightcap.
Benschoter, Bliss and Lober all had two hits each in the second game.
The Yellow Jackets (4-2) drew to 6-4 in the top of the sixth inning when Brownsville graduate Hannah Batovsky walked with the bases loaded.
Ella Brookman earned the win in relief, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings.
Schafer drove in the lone run of the opener. Brin Hunter went 3-for-4.
California (Pa.) 8, Gannon 0; California (Pa.) 10, Gannon 2 — The Vulcans last played a home game at Lilley Field on April 30, 2017, and opened the PSAC schedule with a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Lady Knights on the renovated field.
Elle Lobdell allowed one hit and no walks with five strikeouts over five innings to win the opener.
Southmoreland graduate Charity Henderson belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. Paige Wilson had a two-run double, a single and scored a run. Elizabeth Forward grad Jordan Pinneri scored two runs.
Pinneri added a run-scoring single in the nightcap. Wilson went 3-for-4, all doubles, with an RBI and two runs scored.
Kelsey Baron picked up the win in the second game, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks in five innings.
