Laurel Highlands assistant coach Jerry Rodgers Jr. made a halftime adjustment to deal with Uniontown's offside trap and change led to four Thatcher Wilson goals in the Mustangs' 8-0 victory Tuesday night at Uniontown.
The match was the Section 3-AAA opener for both teams.
Wilson scored goals at 38:23, 29:16, 27:30 and 25:06 to run the Mustangs' lead to 6-0. The junior also had a stellar chance around the 38th minute only to be denied twice by Uniontown keeper Wyatt Nehls.
"My son made a couple adjustments at halftime. We were getting call offsides. The trap was working," said Jerry Rodgers Sr. "The kids responded. We worked the ball up the midfield and were able to score."
"After they scored the four goals, we kinda quit," said Uniontown coach Scott Fitzpatrick. "The first goal of the second half, once they go down we don't have the depth to come back.
"We'll talk about the first half (Wednesday) and will build on what we did well in the first half."
Laurel Highlands' lead grew to 7-0 when Ian Hamilton scored the hat trick when his shot skipped under Nehls with 18:03 left in the game.
Harry Radcliffe, who hit a 53-yard field goal for the Mustangs last week, capped the scoring when he drilled a shot from around 40 yards out with 14:44 remaining.
Hamilton scored the only two goals of the first half. He pounced on a rebound to Nehls' right after a corner kick at 31:31 and converted a penalty kick after Ryan Rockwell was fouled in the penalty area at 23:53.
Uniontown had a chance to get on the scoreboard late in the match when the Red Raiders' Bakari Wallace was fouled at 4:35. Sam Fitzpatrick took the penalty shot, but keeper Luke Simpson was up the task and stopped the attempt.
However, Simpson was given a yellow card for his reaction after the save to set up Uniontown with an indirect free kick a couple yards from the goal. The Laurel Highlands defense was up to the task to preserve the shutout.
Fitzpatrick said his Red Raiders need to find a way to create more offensive opportunities.
"What we're lacking is shots on goal," said Fitzpatrick.
Rodgers was pleased with the effort put forth by his relatively inexperienced squad.
"The kids didn't get a lot of playing time last year. We lost nine seniors," said Rodgers.
The Mustangs play Thomas Jefferson next.
"I don't know what they lost. I'll have to check my scorebook," said Rodgers, adding, "But, they'll be tough."
Uniontown was to play Carrick Thursday, but the match was cancelled. The Red Raiders now have a week off.
"In this case, it will be good we have a week off. It gives us time to forget," said Fitzpatrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.