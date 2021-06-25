Connellsville graduate Madison Wiltrout placed seventh in the preliminaries of the javelin Friday afternoon for a spot in the final round at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field.
The University of North Carolina redshirt senior will compete in the final round of 12 throwers Saturday with the competition scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. in Eugene, Ore.
Wiltrout stood fifth after her initial throw of 51.31 meters (168-4). She slipped to seventh after the second round as she dipped to 46.67 meters (153-1).
She remained in seventh in the preliminaries after closing with her qualifying throw of 52.67 meters (172-9).
Maggie Malone leads after the preliminary round with a top throw of 59.62 meters (195-7) on her first and only throw.
Kara Winger sits in second place after her only throw in the prelims of 58.78 meters (192-10).
Only Malone and Winger have met the Olympic standard distance in the javelin of 64 meters (209-11¾).
