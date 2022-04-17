The last time Madison Wiltrout threw a javelin over 56 meters in competition was in May 2015 when she was a sophomore at Connellsville.
That particular throw of 56.69 meters (185-8) was recording setting, breaking the previous mark for high school girls.
It's been a long time in coming, but Wiltrout finally topped that mark from nearly seven years ago with a school-record throw of 57.11 meters (187-4) on Friday at Tom Jones Invitational at the University of Florida.
The mark is the best in the NCAA Division I this spring.
Wiltrout topped her previous UNC mark by nearly three feet.
The throw comes nearly six years to the day when Wiltrout returned to the runway on April 15, 2016, at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational after suffering an elbow injury after one throw in the 2015 PIAA Championships.
Teammate Obiageri Amaechi also broke a school record in the throws that had stood sinced 2006 with her top effort of 56.85 meters (186-6) in the discus.
