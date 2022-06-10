The University of North Carolina's Madison Wiltrout moved up three spots in the final round of the javelin Thursday night for third place at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
North Carolina State sophomore Gionna Quarzo held on for 16th place in the 10,000 meters to earn second-team All-America status in her first national championship.
Wiltrout placed 16th last year and was third in her first trip to the national meet in 2019.
Wiltrout sat in sixth place entering the final round with a top throw of 52.75 meters (173-0) on her final attempt in the preliminaries. The Connellsville graduate opened with a throw of 51.06 meters (167-6) and followed with 54.33 meters (178-3).
Wiltrout opened the final round with a throw of 51.20 meters (168-0), and then hit her bronze medal-winning throw of 56.46 meters (189-3) on her second attempt in the finals. She closed with a throw of 55.88 meters (183-4).
Brigham Young senior Ashton Riner entered as the No. 1 seed and the ranking held throughout the six throws for a first-place finish with a top throw of 58.24 meters (191-1) on her first attempt of the prelims.
Nebraska sophomore Maddie Harris placed second with a top effort of 57.69 meters (189-3). She scratched on all three attempts in the final round.
Quarzo finished her first national 10K with a time of 33:46.78.
The Brownsville graduate had lap times of 1:19.53, 1:21.25, 1:20.29, 1:20.36, 1:20.89, 1:22.17, 1:24.05, 1:24.10, 1:22.15, 1:20.36, 1:19.76, 1:19.09, 1:17.17, 1:19.22, 1:20.84, 1:20.03, 1:19.64, 1:22.25, 1:22.49, 1:21.62, 1:23.19, 1:24.30, 1:23.90, 1:21.90, and 1:16.37 in the 25-lap race.
Alabama junior Mercy Chelangat won the national title with a time of 32:37.08.
