Connellsville’s Madison Wiltrout and Waynesburg’s Marissa Kalsey competed with the nation’s best this weekend in the USATF Outdoor National Championships at historic Hayward Field.
Wiltrout fell short of advancing to the finals in the javelin on Saturday, getting pushed from the top eight in the last round throws in the second flight of the preliminaries.
Brigham Young’s Ashton Riner moved from eighth place to fourth place, Stephen F. Austin’s pulled from ninth to fifth, and Notre Dame’s Gabrielle Diederich leapfrogged from 12th place to seventh in the last round of the second flight prelims.
Wiltrout’s best throw was her first with a distance of 51.76 meters (169-10). Her second attempt was 51.54 meters (169-1) and final throw as 48.94 meters (160-7).
Rebekah Wales placed eighth with a throw of 52.86 meters (173-5) and Auburn’s Ashley Carter placed ninth, just one inch better (169-11) than Wiltrout.
Wiltrout placed third in the NCAA Division I nationals for All-America honors on the same track earlier in the month.
“I couldn’t hit the point to save my life,” said Wiltrout, adding, “I think the season was a great one, though, and I can’t define it by the last two meets. I got pretty burned out, but I did my best, honestly. These things happen.”
Kalsey cleared the opening height in the pole of 4.35 meters (14-3¼) on Friday, but was unable to clear 4.50 meters (14-9) and finished tied for 11th place with High Point University’s Sydney Horn.
Kalsey missed her first vault at the opening height. She fell short on all three attempts at 14-9.
“I was close. My second (attempt at 14-9) was the best,” said Kalsey.
Kalsey’s vaulting season will continue through the summer.
“I’m definitely not done for the season, though. I’m looking to jump higher, hopefully, within the next few meets,” said Kalsey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.