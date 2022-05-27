Connellsville's Madison Wiltrout and Brownsville's Gionna Quarzo both advanced through the NCAA East Regional and earned berths into the NCAA Division I Championships at Heyward Field.
Wiltrout, a redshirt senior at North Carolina, finished first in the javelin with a top throw of 182-11 (55.75 meters).
Wiltrout also had the second-longest of the competition (180-8) and her third throw of 179-0 was the third best.
Quarzo, who runs for North Carolina State, placed fifth in the 10,000 meters with a time of 34:36.27.
"She did so good. I'm so proud of her," said younger sister Jolena Quarzo after she won the gold medal in the 1,600.
