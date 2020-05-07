The years can often fly by as important dates gather in the past, and that’s just the feeling Madison Wiltrout had when she was informed her record-breaking throw in the javelin was five years ago today.
“That’s crazy. I totally forgot about it,” responded Wiltrout.
Wiltrout was in her sophomore year at Connellsville when she joined her teammates at the WPIAL Class AAA Central Track & Field Regional Qualifier at Norwin High School on a sunny, pleasant spring Thursday afternoon. Wiltrout entered as the highest-seeded thrower in a field that included Uniontown’s Jamee Lebedda and Belle Vernon’s Sophie Yantko, so she was last to throw in the preliminary round.
The javelin area is located well below Norwin’s stadium, far off from the discus and shot put pits, so the crowd was rather sparse. Actually, Wiltrout didn’t arrive until later as she watched other teammates, notably Ashley Pritts in the shot put at the other end of the large field holding the throwing events.
“No one was over there (at the javelin). If I was a spectator, I wouldn’t want to walk up and down that hill,” Wiltrout said with a laugh.
Because she was enjoying the meet, Wiltrout had to rush through her warm-ups a bit. But, it didn’t matter.
“I came in relaxed. I came in late. I enjoyed the track meet,” said Wiltrout, adding, “It seems when I’m late, I do well.”
Wiltrout had a simple approach to the qualifier: Post a distance and qualify for the WPIAL Championships.
“That’s all it was,” said Wiltrout. “There was not really any competition to stop me from going the the WPIALs. I expected to come in where I was throwing, around 169 feet. I just didn’t have to scratch.”
Wiltrout was a baseball player through junior high, so she had limited experience throwing the javelin.
“I had a very low number of throws (in her career). I barely threw in my freshman year. I probably had under 40 throws, for sure,” said Wiltrout.
Wiltrout was called to the line as as the final thrower in the second flight, stepped onto the grass runway and took her approach.
“As soon as I let it out of my hand, it was an easy throw. If it’s a good throw, it feels effortless. When I threw it, I knew it was different,” remembered Wiltrout.
One of the officials marking the throw agreed with Wiltrout, noting “perfect flight” as the javelin soared through the air.
“I second-guessed myself,” said Wiltrout of the moments after the javelin landed. “I remember going to my mom when they said they’re out of tape. Someone said not to pull it out of the ground.”
As a bit of good measure, Wiltrout found a four-leaf clover as she was cleaning off the tip of her javelin.
The throw set off a flurry of activity from officials scurrying around to authenticate the mark. A steel tape measure (that was long enough) and a PIAA official were among the things needed to authenticate the mark.
“I felt bad for the girls all sitting there, watching,” said Wiltrout.
When all was said and done, the officials marked the throw at 185 feet, 8 inches, surpassing the National Federation of High School record of 181-2 set by Haley Crouser, of Gresham High School in Oregon, in 2012.
Wiltrout closed it down after her first throw.
“After the throw, I decided I’m not throwing another one,” said Wiltrout.
“What I remember of it, I was in shock. I couldn’t process it. What I want to say is I didn’t believe it, at first. No way I did that,” recalled Wiltrout, adding, “I couldn’t savor it, but my mom was pretty excited.”
Wiltrout’s throw was later recognized by the public address announcer during the qualifier.
“When I was on the (football) field, that’s when it hit me. Wow,” said Wiltrout. “And, I made the (2016) Olympic Trials. That’s when I hit it. Wow.”
The closest anyone has come to Wiltrout’s national high school record is Skylar Ciccolini, from Mifflin County High School in Lewistown, Pa. Ciccolini hit 184-2 in the Penn Relays in 2019.
Wiltrout’s record-breaking season took a turn for the worse later in May, though, when she withdrew from the PIAA Championships after her third throw in the prelims with an elbow injury. But, she still won her second state gold medal with a PIAA record-breaking throw of 182-8, which, at the time, was the second-longest throw for a high school girl.
Wiltrout had surgery and her rehabilitation had her ready to defend her WPIAL and PIAA gold medals. She closed out by making it a four-peat gold in both meets.
The final throw of 2015 was the last time she topped 180 feet until another record-breaking throw in 2019 when she set the University of North Carolina mark with her throw of 181-4 (55.28 meters) as a redshirt freshman. She also topped 180 feet one (180-2) other time in the prelims.
“A bit ... Coming into last season I was still chasing it,” said Wiltrout of trying to match or surpass her record throw. “It took four years of chasing it. It was just a matter of time.
“After I had my surgery, I was chasing it for four years. I think it was a blessing I did it. With the surgery (and chasing the record), I would not be as mentally strong as I am now.”
Wiltrout again topped 180 feet when she won the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships with a throw of 182-5 (55.60 meters) to break her school record.
“I hit 182-plus (feet) in all three throws,” added Wiltrout.
Wiltrout capped her first collegiate season when she finished third in the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships to earn All-America honors with her top effort of 181-1 (55.21 meters).
Wiltrout lost her redshirt junior season with the cancellation of the spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials were pushed back a year to June, 2021, so she’s taking classes online and working out at home. She hasn’t thrown much, noting it takes her body awhile to get used to throwing again.
“My ribs hurt,” Wiltrout said of getting back into throwing. “I’ve been running and Uncle Charlie (Southmoreland Athletic Director Charlie Swink) has a lot of weights around here, so I’m able to lift.”
