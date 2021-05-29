North Carolina junior Madison Wiltrout earned return trip to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships after she placed third in the javelin Thursday in the NCAA East Preliminary in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Connellsville graduate placed third with a top throw of 54.29 meters (178-1) on her first attempt to advance to the national finals in Eugene, Ore., on June 9-12. She threw 52.65 meters (172-9) and 52.30 meters (171-7) on her other two throws.
Wiltrout earned All-America status two years ago, the last time the NCAA final meet was held, after she placed third.
North Carolina State freshman and Brownsville graduate Gionna Quarzo just missed advancing to the national championship in the 10,000-meter run after she placed 13th in a time of 34:12.28.
Michigan State senior Lynsie Gram finished 12th for the final berth out of the regional in a time of 34:09.38, just 2.60 seconds in front of Quarzo.
Kent State freshman and Waynesburg Central graduate Scott Benco placed 33rd in the javelin in his first regional. His top throw was his first, 62.87 meters (206-3). His other two attempts were 60.85 meters (199-7) and 59.94 meters (196-8).
