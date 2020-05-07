In these times of limited sports activity due to the coronavirus pandemic the Herald-Standard will occasionally present “From the Vault,” a story the sports staff has dug up from the past and reprinted. Today is a story by Jim Downey on Madison Wiltrout’s NFHS record javelin throw on May 7, 2015, which still stands today:
NORTH HUNTINGDON — The National Federation of High School (NFHS) record in the girls javelin was held by Haley Crouser, of Gresham High School (Ore.), with her throw of 181-2 in 2012.
That was the record until a sunny afternoon on Thursday, May 7.
Connellsville sophomore Madison Wiltrout wasted no time when her name was called in the second flight of the girls javelin at the WPIAL Class AAA Central Regional Qualifier at Norwin High School. Her first (and only) throw of the competition sailed 185 feet, 8 inches, surpassing her previous best thrown at the Penn Relays by nearly 17 feet.
The throw set off a flurry of activity from officials scurrying around to authenticate the mark. A steel tape measure (that was long enough) and a PIAA official were among the things needed to authenticate the mark.
And, just for good measure, as Wiltrout was cleaning off her javelin tip she produced a four-leaf clover amidst the dirt and sod.
When all was said and done, Wiltrout was proclaimed the official bearer of a record-breaking throw in the javelin.
One of the officials remarked “perfect flight” as the javelin soared, while the athletes, coaches, fans and several members of Wiltrout’s family watched as the javelin continued to fly.
“I hit the plant foot hard on that one and held my arm back,” explained Wiltrout. “I could tell that one (was going to fly long). It flew through the air.
“It (the throw) connected on this one.”
Wiltrout had what seems to be a modest goal for the regional qualifier.
“I wanted to be in the high 160s (feet),” said Wiltrout.
The runway at Norwin is grass, the same as it is at Baldwin, the site of next week’s WPIAL Championships. Ironically, most of Wiltrout’s longest throws are on grass runways.
“I never really like grass,” said Wiltrout. “This one is dry. It makes a difference. I worry about slipping.”
Wiltrout shut it down after her first throw, but that was not the plan coming in.
“The plan was throwing four today. Actually, I wanted to throw six,” said Wiltrout.
Hot, sunny days have been rare through the track season, good for sprinters, but not so for distance runners. Wiltrout said she had adjustments to make.
“I don’t have to stretch. I don’t want to get too stretched,” said Wiltrout.
According to Wiltrout, the qualifier was the first step to defending her WPIAL and PIAA titles.
“I’m ready to hit a big one at states,” said Wiltrout.
Wiltrout had company in the qualifying eight as Belle Vernon’s Sophie Yantko and Uniontown’s Jamee Lebedda also advanced to the district meet. Lebedda finished third with a personal best throw of 115-10, while Yantko was close behind in fourth at 115 feet.
“I had a decent throw,” said Yantko, a sophomore. “I have another year of experience.”
Yantko said watching someone like Wiltrout throw gets her going.
“It makes me want to throw as far as she does,” said Yantko, adding, “She’s a good person.”
