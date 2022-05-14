Madison Wiltrout had never recorded a competitive throw in the javelin over 190 feet in her distinguished career.
That is, until Thursday night at Duke University’s Morris Williams Track & Field Stadium.
The recent University of North Carolina graduate regained the Atlantic Coast Conference title in the javelin with a throw of 196-11 (60.03 meters). The throw topped the program, meet, facility and ACC marks, and is the 10-longest in NCAA history.
The Connellsville graduate just broke her school record in mid-April with a throw of 57.11 meters (187-4), topping her career personal best when she threw 56.69 meters (185-8) as a sophomore in high school.
That throw was the best in the NCAA at the time.
The ACC title is Wiltrout’s second after placing third last year.
Wiltrout hit her best throw on her last attempt, which is not the norm for her.
“Usually not. My best throw is usually early or in the middle,” explained Wiltrout.
Wiltrout continued, noting, “Part of it was I knew I had won. My body felt good and I told myself you had already beat your PR. The coach said go all out.
“I just went out and did it.”
Then, Wiltrout did something she’s not known for, but many field athletes are.
“I got a clap. It was actually kinda crazy,” said Wiltrout.
The clap fired her up so much she completed her throw with an unusual finish.
“With the clap, I just yelled on the release. I was shocked I did that,” said Wiltrout, adding, “I prefer not to yell.”
Just as a home run hitter knows the ball will clear the fence off the bat, Wiltrout realized she put together a strong effort on the release.
“When I saw it fly, I knew it. My pole vault teammates said they turned around (to watch the flight). The whole stadium knew it. That was cool,” said Wiltrout.
Florida State’s Sara Zabarino finished second with a throw of 55.66 meters (182-7) on her last attempt.
Wiltrout had preliminary throws of 52.87 meters (173-5) and 53.57 meters (175-9). She scratched on her second attempt.
“That was my fault. I walked out of the sector too fast,” said Wiltrout.
She hit 57.55 meters (188-9) on her first throw in the finals. Wiltrout dipped to 54.45 meters (178-7) on her middle throw.
“I shook my head a little bit (when she threw 188-9). I was still blown away. The (196-11 throw) was more of a shock,” said Wiltrout.
Wiltrout will put in hard training in the upcoming week and then taper off the following week to prepare for the NCAA regional in Bloomington, Ind.
Her record-breaking throw does not carry forward.
“I still have to get through the regionals,” said Wiltrout.
She doesn’t believe she’s plateaued just yet.
“I think my (throws) will be consistently higher. I want to be consistent in the 180s, like they’ve been,” said Wiltrout. “I think my final numbers are more consistently higher.”
Wiltrout graduated a week ago with her degree in exercise sport science/sport administration. She is applying to graduate school for one more year at North Carolina after exemptions for an injury redshirt and the Covid year.
“I want to get into the business side of sports,” said Wiltrout.
The next month will be busy for Wiltrout with the NCAA regionals and hopeful return to the national championships, as well as throwing in the US nationals in June with the opportunity to make the World Championship squad.
