A year after leading the Charleroi boys basketball program to its first playoff win in 24 years, head coach Bill Wiltz thinks this year's team can do more.
The Cougars return four starters and Wiltz knows what the recipe needs to be to have another solid year.
“We look to build off of last year by doing the same thing and with four starters back, I am pretty confident we can exceed last season’s performance,” said Wiltz. “We have to shoot the ball well, and we do have some good shooters.
“Defense will be a key as well, and we have always been known for our defense.”
The four returning starters are senior wing Will Wagner, senior guards Jake Caruso and Gavin Theys and 6-2 junior center Ben Shields.
Wiltz spoke about Wagner, who is a little more than 200 points away from joining his dad, Bill, in the 1,000-point club at Charleroi.
“Will is a leader and the kids respect him,” Wiltz said. “He is the first to the gym, works hard and is the last to leave.
“He is very humble, which is unique for someone with his level of talent.”
The other starting spot will be manned by either senior Brennan Shannon or sophomore Bryce Large. Three other players who will see time are sophomore twins Jake and Joel Chambers and senior Jake King.
The Cougars will compete in Section 4-AAA along with Beth-Center, Brentwood, Brownsville, Charleroi, McGuffey, Washington and Waynesburg Central.
“We should be able to compete,” Wiltz said of the section. “Washington is always tough, and McGuffey is always tough.
“It is a very competitive section. Waynesburg has improved and it will be a dog fight every day,” said Wiltz.
Charleroi opens play in the MVI Tip-Off at Belle Vernon against Serra and Clairton in the two-day event.
