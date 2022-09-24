CONNELLSVILLE -- Connellsville made big plays in all phases of the game in the fourth quarter for a feel-good 20-6 Big 7 Conference victory against visiting Ringgold at Connellsville Stadium.
The Falcons pull even in the conference at 1-1 and put one in the win column for the first time since the season opener at Albert Gallatin to improve to 2-3 overall.
"It's a lot better going into the (post-game) interview with a smile on my face," said Connellsville co-coach Jace McClean.
Not only did McClean have a big smile on his face after the game, but so did a happy group of Falcons and their loyal fans.
"To do this in front of our home fans, it's been a long time. It's a good thing," said McClean. "Not only did the kids need this, the community needed it."
Two of the big plays on offense came in the fourth quarter from quarterback Anthony Piasecki and wide receiver Jayden McBride, plus a huge individual effort from Gabriel Ruggieri on special teams.
Piasecki laid the ball perfectly into McBride's arms for a 22-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-11 with 8:06 remaining in the game to give Connellsville a 12-6 lead.
The Connellsville defense held on Ringgold's next possession to force a punt. Ruggieri broke through the line and blocked the punt to give the Falcons the ball at the 19-yard line.
Bruce Giles gained a yard on first down. The Piasecki-McBride combination struck again on the same fade route for an 18-yard touchdown with 5:42 left in the game.
McBride caught four passes for 77 yards.
Ringgold was called for offside on the point-after, so the Connellsville staff opted to go for two. Taylaun Barrett caught a fade from Piasecki in the back of the end zone to the quarterback's left for a 21-6 lead.
Neither team scored in the first quarter, although Connellsville had the best opportunity to do so. Ben Zavatchan had the distance on his 32-yard field goal attempt, but it sailed right of the uprights.
The defense set up the offense for Connellsville's first score late in the second quarter.
Ringgold quarterback Alex Coccagna gathered in a bouncing ball from a low snap, ran to his right to avoid the rush, and let the ball fly downfield. The ball was short of the intended receiver and Ethan Shultz made the most of the opportunity with an interception. His return set up the offense in Ringgold territory.
The drive ended with McBride's third touchdown catch of the game when Grayden Gillot lofted the ball to the wide receiver for a 30-yard score.
"We needed that ice-breaker, just to the get the nerves out," said McClean. "Give credit to the coaches in the booth. They saw (the fade was available)."
Ringgold tied the game on the opening drive of the second half. Donte Newton had the big play with a 51-yard run. Keyshawn Goggins capped the seven-play march on a two-yard run at 8:32. The point-after was deflected and the game remained tied.
The interception was the lone turnover in the game, but both teams committed penalties that undermined positive plays, particularly on offense.
"We have to eliminate the mental mistakes and penalties. Penalties area a huge killer. We made way too many mistakes," said Ringgold coach Marcus McCullough. "We have a lot of inexperienced players.
"We made some adjustments in the second half and things were going in our favor. But then we took steps back and we made more mistakes than they did.
"This was tough."
Ringgold slips to 0-1 in the conference and 0-5 overall.
Coccagna completed 12-of-20 passes for 134 yards with the one interception. Evan Parsons had six receptions for 98 yards. Newton carried the ball 13 times for 69 yards.
