Corey Wise scored a career-high 24 points Friday night to lead West Greene to a 52-36 Section 2-A victory over visiting Avella.
Wise hit six 3-pointers for his personal-best scoring performance.
The Eagles (1-7, 4-13) led 15-6 after the first quarter and 20-19 at halftime, but the Pioneers rallied in the third quarter for a 38-28 lead.
Ben Jackson had a double-double for West Greene (5-4, 6-8) with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Avella's Gabe Lis finished with 18 points. Brandon Samol added 12.
Section 2-A
Avella 15-5-8-8 -- 36
West Greene 6-13-19-14 -- 52
Avella: Gabe Lis 18, Brandon Samol 12. West Greene: Corey Wise 24, Ben Jackson 11. Records: Avella (1-7, 4-13), West Greene (5-4, 6-8).
