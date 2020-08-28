Mount Pleasant lost one of its all-time greats with the graduation of Jacob Johnson but fourth-year head coach Jason Fazekas feels the Vikings still have plenty of talent at the skill positions in 2020.
"Our quarterback, Asher O'Connor, is a senior who played every game for us last year. I really expect him to be a better overall player, running the ball and throwing it," Fazekas said. "We're expecting him to have a good season."
While he won't be handing the ball off or throwing it to Johnson this season, O'Connor does have junior Aaron Alakson and senior Jonas King.
"Aaron started on defense last year and was a back-up running back" Fazekas said. "He's going to be a good one for us. He's more of a traditional type of running back. Jake Johnson was just a special athlete. That's why we put him there, to get him the ball.
"Jonas is our primary wide receiver. He'll be a two-year starter who I feel is going to do a great job for us."
Mount Pleasant has several key players returning in the trenches.
"John Majercak, we call him 'Big John,' is 6-foot-5, 300-plus pounds and started every game at tackle for us as a junior last year," Fazekas said. "Another senior, Ian Fassano, is a two-way player for us. He was an all-conference first-team defensive lineman player last year."
Another important player on both sides of the ball for the Vikings is Pete Billey.
"Pete is a senior defensive end who also carries the ball for us on offense," Fazekas pointed out. "He was an H-back who had over 500 yards rushing last year."
Fazekas is in his 18th overall with Mount Pleasant and finally feels he has the football program on the track he envisioned.
"I've been here a long time," Fazekas said. "One of the big things I had going for me when I stepped in as head coach was I kept most of the same guys on staff. Initially, I thought it was going to be a very smooth transition and in a lot of ways it was, but eventually there were a lot of things that had to transpire, get moved around. Responsibilities changed.
"I do fee like last year going into this year I have everything kind of stabilized and going in the direction we need it to."
Mount Pleasant went 5-5 overall during the regular season in 2019 and 4-4 in the Class 3A Big East Conference. The Vikings lost to eventual WPIAL champion and PIAA finalist Central Valley in the first round of the playoffs, 42-6.
Mount Pleasant was switched to the Interstate Conference for 2020 and will compete against Southmoreland, Brownsville, Yough, Elizabeth Forward, South Park and South Allegheny.
"A lot of changes to the conference," Fazekas said. "I do know it's going to be competitive. I expect all the teams will be well coached. There is a lot of good football you're going to see in this conference."
Like every coach in the area, Fazekas has had to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"The uncertainty has been difficult for all of us to deal with, just not knowing and not being sure what to do, having a plan in place and then having to change it," Fazekas said. "I have things set on my calendar back in February. I like to get things done and look ahead. Just the other day I had to change what I was doing in our football camp.
"I'm an adult and I know it's been difficult for me. Then you've got 16-, 17-year-old kids and they're riding that up and down roller coaster. It's tough on them, too. It's been challenging. But, like I tell the kids, we can't control any of that. We just trying to prepare as best we can. I really think the teams that handle this situation best and are prepared are going to have the best chance, especially in the early part of the season."
Fazekas is hopeful the season will be played out.
"It's really hard when you're talking about seniors. For them to lose a football season, that's devastating to them," he said. "I think with all the measures we have in place and what we've been doing and what we're willing to do, because we're always changing and adapting to try to make our plan better, I hope it all leads to that these kids get a shot to play.
"It's not like they're in college and if they red-shirted they can come back next year. You don't have that in high school. I just hope they can get out on the field on Friday nights."
