Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson put up three more touchdowns and an extra point during Week 3 action but still saw his lead reduced slightly in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings.
Stevenson, who was the 2021 Touchdown Club champion as the area’s leading scorer, scored on touchdown runs of 27, 4 and 5 yards to help the Maples remain undefeated with a 43-14 victory at Beth-Center.
The 19 points put Stevenson’s total at 109.
Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda remained in second and whittled Stevenson’s lead from 20 to 17 with a 22-point performance in a 40-13 win at Valley. Labuda scored on touchdown passes from Cole Chatfield of 63 and 62 yards and a TD run of 74 yards while also kicking four extra points as he increased his season total to 92.
Labuda leads all local kickers with 20 PATs.
Tied for third with 72 points are Elizabeth Forward’s Zach Boyd, who led all area scorers in Week 3 with 30 points in a 42-21 win over Shady Side Academy, and West Greene’s Colin Brady, who tallied three touchdowns for 18 points in a 46-27 loss at Carmichaels.
Boyd returned a kickoff 87 yards for one of his five touchdowns for the unbeaten Warriors. His other four scores came on passes of 23, 57, 27 and 79 yards from Zion White.
Brady continues to be a big-play machine, ripping off touchdown runs of 50, 49 and 65 yards.
Alone in fifth place is Spencer Petrucci of unbeaten California with 68 points. Petrucci ran in touchdowns from 11, 12 and 35 yards as well as a two-point conversion in the Trojans’ 44-6 win at Jefferson-Morgan. The 20-point effort gives Petrucci 68 points overall.
Petrucci’s teammate Jake Layhue scored 14 points with a 63-yard touchdown run, an 88-yard interception return and a two-point conversion run to move up from ninth into a tie for sixth with 44 points.
Carmichaels’ Tyler Richmond was actually the highest scorer in the Mikes’ win over the Pioneers and the second-leading scorer of the week with four touchdowns for 24 points. He rose from a tie for 17th into a tie with Layhue for sixth.
Richmond’s scores all came through the air with receptions of 39, 25 and 82 yards from Alec Anderson and a 39-yard interception return.
Rounding out the top 10 are Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels and Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher, who are tied for eighth at 42 points, and Beth-Center’s Ethan Varesko whose eight points against the Maples put him at 38.
Southmoreland’s Ty Keffer takes over the 11th spot with 36 points following a three-touchdown showing in the Scotties’ 33-24 victory over Knoch. Keffer’s scores came on touchdown passes of 14 and 30 yards and an 87-yard interception return.
Rounding out the top 15 are Monessen’s Daevon Burke, Elizabeth Forward’s Johnny DiNapoli (34 points, tied for 12th), Carmichaels’ Alec Anderson, California’s Zach Geletei and Yough’s Gavin Roebuck (30 points, tied for 14th).
Monessen’s Tyvaughn Kershaw matched Petrucci’s 20-point game in a 42-9 victory at Bentworth. Kershaw had touchdown runs of 31, 51 and 6 yards and a two-point conversion run to give him 26 points on the season. That propelled the freshman from a tie for 53rd up into a tie for 17th with Albert Gallatin’s Cyrus Potkul and, interestingly enough, his sophomore brother Timothy Kershaw.
An eight-way tie for 18th place includes Mapletown’s Brody Evans and A.J. Vanata, Mount Pleasant’s Lane Golkosky, Jefferson-Morgan’s Ewing Jamison and Cole Jones, Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin, Uniontown’s Kadrian McLee and Elizabeth Forward’s Keilly Rush.
Bentworth’s Anthony Puckey was the just the third area kicker to hit a field goal with a 27-yarder against the Greyhounds.
