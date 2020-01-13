Rachel Wobrak and Jenna Dawson both scored career highs to lead visiting Belle Vernon to a 61-49 Section 3-AAAA victory Monday night at Elizabeth Forward.
Wobrak led the way for Belle Vernon (4-3, 8-4) with a game-high 27 points. She also pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds.
Dawson's 19 points was the best in her career. Taylor Rodriguez also had a career high, dishing out 10 assists.
Anna Resnick led the Lady Warriors (4-3, 6-6) with 17 points. Bailie Brinson added 10.
