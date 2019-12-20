Rachel Wobrak had a double-double in Belle Vernon’s 59-23 victory over Mount Pleasant in Section 3-AAAA play on Thursday at Belle Vernon.
Wobrak had 15 points and 12 rebound, as the Lady Leopards (2-1, 4-2) jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter. Belle Vernon had a 13-8 advantage in the second to take a 25-10 lead into halftime.
The Lady Leopards had an 18-2 edge in the third and a 16-11 advantage in the fourth.
Belle Vernon’s Jenna Dawson and Taylor Rodriguez had 10 points apiece.
Melissa Davis had seven for the Lady Vikings (1-2, 1-6).
