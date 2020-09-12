Woodland Hills led 14-0 after the first quarter and steadily pulled away for a 60-20 Big East Conference victory over visiting Connellsville Friday night.
Wolverines quarterback Deontae Williams completed 10-of-15 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 44 yards.
Connellsville's Gage Gillott scored on runs of 18 and three yards, and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Josh Marietta. Gillott ran for 97 yards on 19 carries.
Big East Conference
Connellsville 0-14-6-0 — 20
Woodland Hills 14-22-16-8 — 60
First Quarter
WH: Omari Daniels 18 pass from Deontae Williams (Taelen Brooks run)
WH: Omari Williams 5 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
Con: Josh Marietta 8 pass from Gage Gillott (Gage Gillott kick)
WH: Gavin Yarbough 19 pass from Deontea Williams (Deontae Williams run)
Con: Gage Gillott 3 run (Gage Gillott kick)
WH -- T’Rek Scipio 80 pass from Deontae Williams (pass failed)
WH -- Eshawn Carter 1 pass from Deontae Williams (Armani Bailey pass from Deontae Williams)
Third Quarter
WH: Taelen Brooks 28 run (Deontae Williams run)
WH: Taelen Brooks 3 run (Taelen Brooks run)
Con: Gage Gillott 18 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
WH: Brandon Jones 10 run (Jahshawn Pringle run)
