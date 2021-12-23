Woodland Hills aim was just a bit truer Wednesday afternoon with the Wolverines returning home from Waynesburg Central with a 794-42x-793-46x non-section rifle victory.
The Raiders’ RJ Wolen had team scoring honors with 100-7x. Taylor Burnfield and Logan Crouse both shot 100-7x. Bradon Wilson was on the mark with 100-6x.
Riley Reese (99-7x), Hannah Heldreth (99-3x), Oliver Sanvincente (99-5x), and Aiden Kern (98-3x) also counted in Waynesburg’s final tally.
Maddie Simpson’s 96-4x was not used.
Woodland Hills’ Morgan Malecki was nearly perfect with her medalist score of 100-9x. Ryan Johnson (100-7x), Thomas Bellows (100-2x), and Angela Zhang (100-5x) also had scores of 100.
