Deontae Williams ran for three touchdowns Friday night to lead Woodland Hills to a 42-7 road victory at Connellsville in Big East Conference action.
Brandon Jones and Elijah Nesby also had rushing touchdowns for the Wolverines (3-2, 4-6). DeVaughn McClinton returned an interception return 32 yards for a touchdown.
Anthony Piasecki hit Jason McBride for an 8-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for the Falcons (0-5, 0-10).
Big East Conference
Woodland Hills 28-0-8-6 -- 42
Connellsville 0-0-7-0 -- 7
First Quarter
WH: Brandon Jones 1 run (pass failed)
WH: Deontae Williams 2 run (pass good)
WH: DeVaughn McClinton 32 interception return (run good)
WH: Deontae Williams 4 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
WH: Deontae Williams 23 run (pass failed)
Con: Jason McBride 8 pass from Anthony Piasecki (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
WH: Elijah Nesby 12 run (run failed)
Records: Woodland Hills (3-2, 4-6), Connellsville (0-5, 0-10).
