Woodland Hills came out strong and never looked back in a 66-12 victory over Laurel Highlands on Thursday in Section 3-AAAAA play at Harold “Horse” Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
The Lady Wolverines (3-0, 5-1) had a 28-2 lead after the first quarter, and after a 16-2 advantage in the second, the visitors led, 44-4, at halftime. Woodland Hills had a 13-2 edge in the third and outscored the home team, 9-6, in the fourth.
Journey Greer had eight points for the Fillies (0-2, 0-5).
The Lady Wolverines’ Kayla Walter had a game-high 13 points, and teammates Jazmine Dunn and Peyton Pinkney had 12 apiece. Tatiana Vasquez had 11 for the visitors.
