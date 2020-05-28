The first Wednesday after the Fourth of July, or July 12 when July 4 fell on a Tuesday, in Connellsville has been reserved for the John Woodruff 5K for the past 37 years.
The 38th edition of the annual race will be the exception because of concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual run, walk and children’s 800-meter run was to be held in the evening on Wednesday, July, 8, but the Woodruff Race Committee posted an announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday the race would be rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 24, with a 10 a.m. start.
Registration for the annual race will open at the end of summer. Details and updates are available on the committee’s Facebook page.
