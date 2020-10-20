Runners and walkers will once again toe the line to continue a tradition, though three months late, with the running of the 38th annual John Woodruff 5K on Saturday morning.
The race not only honors John Woodruff, the gold medalist in the 800 meters at the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympic Games, but also provides an annual scholarship to a boy and girl cross county/track & field athlete from Connellsville Area High School. This year’s recipients were Dom Prestipino and Callie Cunningham.
The race will follow the traditional course, beginning on South Arch Street near the last block of Gibson Terrace housing complex and looping around the South Side of Connellsville, dipping into South Connellsville, and back onto South Arch Street with a finish on the stadium track.
Packet pickup (shirt, race bib, souvenir glass) is available on Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the New Haven Hose Fire Station, not the social hall, on South 7th Street on the West Side of Connellsville. As with many things during the pandemic, pickup will be done with as little contact as possible with committee members delivering the packets to cars. Directions will be given to facilitate pick up.
Otherwise, competitors will have to patiently wait in line the morning of the race to pick up packets alphabetically.
“We prefer everyone pick up their packets the night before,” said long-time race committee member Rick Grimaldi. “We have limited help race day, so we ask people use the early pickup.”
Unlike in years past, registration is closed, so runners or walkers are not able to register at the early packet pickup or on race day. Availability was capped at 250, but only around 175 are registered for both races. Also, the traditional kids’ race was cancelled this year.
All the current state guidelines will be followed concerning social distancing and face covering. Runners and walkers are to wear face coverings when not activity participating, or unable to have social distancing.
There will not be an awards ceremony, nor will water be provided on the course. Runners and walkers will be asked to continue right through the finish line and exit the stadium. Results will be posted and race awards secured (on the honor system) at Bud Murphy’s during the traditional post-race festivities, outdoors, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The top three finishers in both races and age groups (in 10-year groups instead of the usual 5-year breakdown) will receive awards/trophies.
Spectators are asked not to congregate around the start and finish lines, with respect to social distancing guidelines. Spectators are permitted to enter the stadium to watch the finish, but are asked to sit in family groups with face coverings and social distanced from others.
The race committee will also raffle off an heirloom Woodruff quilt featuring the last 20 years of race shirts. Tickets cost $10 apiece and can be obtained on race day, from any committee member, or at Bud Murphy’s, Grimaldi Dental Associates and Connellsville Lions Club.
The race not only provides annual scholarship money, but is also an annual community event, especially for those living along the course.
“We are thrilled to death. We didn’t want to cancel it,” said Grimaldi.
