Breydon Woods rushed for 275 yards and four touchdowns as the Raiders rolled to a 64-20 victory at Bentworth in non-conference football action Friday night.
The win snapped Waynesburg’s 15-game losing streak and gave first-year coach Aaron Giorgi his first victory with the Raiders.
Raiders quarterback Jacob Stephenson completed 6 of 10 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a 14-yard TD to open the scoring in a thrilling first quarter.
The Bearcats (0-1) countered with Seth Adams’ 25-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Logan.
Woods scored on a 55-yard run but Adams answered with a 21-yard touchdown scamper. Nates Jones closed the first-quarter scoring with a 15-yard touchdown reception from Stephenson to put Waynesburg ahead to stay, 18-13.
The Raiders (1-1) outscored Bentworth 20-0 in the second quarter. Daniel Huffman started the outburst with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown and Woods followed with scoring runs of 11 and 48 yards to give the visitors a commanding 38-13 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Woods added a TD run of 4 yards and Stephenson found Nate Kirby for an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 51-13.
Huffman, who had 46 yards on eight carries, scored on a 27-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
Waynesburg’s streak of 46 straight points ended when the Bearcats’ Vitali Daniels scored on a 1-yard run with 1:30 remaining.
Jones ran back the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to cap the game’s scoring. Jones had four receptions for 41 yards.
Mapletown 20, Northgate 14 -- Landan Stevenson did a little bit of everything in helping the Maples earn a road non-conference road win at Northgate to open their season 2-0.
Mapletown roared out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter Stevenson accouting for all of those points. The junior running back had touchdown runs of 2 and 6 yards and then returned a punt 58 yards for a TD. He also kicked two extra points.
The Flames (1-1) fought back with 14 points in the third quarter on touchdown passes by Austin Mitchell of 55 yards to Jaden Mitchell and 48 yards to Lewis Clark.
Mapletown’s defense blanked Northgate in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.
Stevenson carried 23 times for 129 yards, had three receptions for 35 yards and led the Maples in tackles with 10.
Mapletown’s Max Vanata completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards. Mitchell connected on 8 of 14 throws for 136 yards. Both quarterbacks threw one interception.
Mitchell led the Flames with 45 rushing yards on 11 attempts and Davontae Christie had three catches for 33 yards.
The Maples churned out 224 yards on the ground.
Ringgold 40, Yough 0 -- John Polefko ran for three touchdowns and Landon Oslowski galloped for a pair of TDs as the Rams blanked visiting Yough in a non-conference game.
Oslowski had a game-high 125 rushing yards that included touchdown jaunts of 36 and 65 yards and also kicked four extra points. Polefko scored on runs of 1, 14 and 1 yard while churning out 78 yards on the ground. Braydon Fine didn’t find the end zone but ran for 115 yards.
Maddox Sukel accounted for Ringgold’s other touchdown with a 6-yard run.
The Cougars’ Gavin Roebuck completed 8 of 19 passes for 49 yards.
The Rams improve to 1-1 while the Cougars fall to 0-2.
Greensburg Salem 36, Connellsville 19 -- The Lions outscored visiting Connellsville 20-7 in fourth quarter to break open a close game and pull away for a non-conference victory.
The Falcons trailed 14-12 in the third quarter but Greensburg Salem put up the next 22 points to take a 36-12 lead.
Rashad Canady had 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Lions (1-1).
Connellsville quarterback Grayden Gillot threw for 205 yards on 13-of-25 passing.
Canady’s 8-yard TD run Daisshaun Alexander’s extra-point kick put Greensburg Salem up 7-0 after one quarter.
The Falcons (0-2) scored in the second quarter on Anthony Piasecki’s 6-yard pass to Jayden McBride but the extra point failed.
Canady gave the Lions a 14-6 halftime lead with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Piasecki scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter to pull Connellsville within 14-12 but the Falcons failed on the two-point conversion try.
The Lions recorded a safety later in the third quarter to go up 16-12.
Hayden Teska’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Donovin Waller in the fourth quarter gave Greensburg Salem some breathing room and it followed that score with scoring runs of 1 yard by Teska and 5 yards by J.C. Wallish to take control.
Gillott completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Shultz and Ben Zavatchon kicked the extra point to get Connellsville with 17.
McGuffey 44, Brownsville 0 -- Kyle Brookman scored ran for three touchdowns as the host Highlanders blanked the Falcons in a non-conference game, spoiling Brian Gates’ coaching debut.
McGuffey got touchdown runs in the first quarter of 17 yards from Jeremiah Townsend and 20 yards by Brookman to take a 14-0 lead.
Brookman scored his second touchdown from 21 yards out with 8:05 left in the second quarter. The Highlanders added a defensive safety and an 18-yard touchdown pass by Philip McCuen to Jacob Durbin to make it 30-0 at halftime.
Brookman’s 45-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Ethan Janovich’s 12-yard TD run in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.
McGuffey converted all six of its extra-point kicks with four by Ethan Dietrich and Josh Blake two by Josh Blake.
Brownsville quarterback Hunter Pelehac completed 9 of 12 passes for 75 yards but was intercepted three times. Antwan Black led the Falcons’ running game with 71 yards on 11 carries. Pelehac and Black are both freshmen.
Brownsville hosts Laurel Highlands next Friday.
Belle Vernon 49, Chartiers Valley 14 -- Devin Whitlock had a hand in five touchdowns as the Leopards opened their season with a methodical non-conference win at Chartiers Valley.
Whitlock rushed for 133 yards and four touchdowns and completed 9 of 11 passes for 135 yards and another TD.
Whitlock scored on runs of 32 and 48 yards in the first quarter as Belle Vernon jumped out to a 14-0 lead.
Quinton Martin, who had six carries for 78 yards, broke a 46-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to put the Leopards up 21-0.
Anthony Mackey broke a 70-yard TD run to get the Colts (1-1) on the board but Martin then returned the kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. Whitlock’s 2-yard scoring run put Belle Vernon ahead 35-7 at halftime.
Whitlock ran for a 48-yard touchdown in the third quarter and then tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Tanner Steeber later in the quarter to cap Belle Vernon’s scoring.
Chartiers Valley’s Gavin Owens scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter to wrap up the game’s scoring.
Evan Pohlot had three receptions for 84 yards and Tyler Kovach was 7 for 7 on extra-point kicks for the Leopards. On defense for Belle Vernon, Jake Gedekoh came up with an interception and Jack Bryer and Joe Klanchar made eight and seven tackles, respectively.
Mount Pleasant 63, Derry 14 -- Aaron Alakson ran for three touchdowns and Robbie Labuda had another big game as the Vikings rolled up 328 rushing yards in a non-conference romp over host Derry.
Mount Pleasant (2-0) exploded for 34 points in the opening quarter and added 23 in the second in taking a 57-0 halftime lead.
Alakson had seven carries for 60 yards and scoring runs of 9, 10 and 11 yards. He was one of five Mount Pleasant runners who rushed for at least 40 yards.
Labuda led the Vikings’ ground game with 71 yards and one touchdown on five carries. He also had two receptions for 30 yards, ran back an interception 20 yards for a score, blocked a punt and booted seven extra points.
Mount Pleasant quarterback Tyler Reese had 59 yards and a TD on four carries and completed 4 of 6 passes for 100 yards with touchdown throws of 22 yards to Demetrio Sherbondy and 48 yards to Brant Garn.
Garrett Eicher ran for 58 yards in two attempts, including a 57-yard TD, for the Vikings, who also got 40 rushing yards on two carries from Ian Hutter.
The Trojans (0-2) got touchdown runs of 14 yards from Ahmad Ward and 11 yards from Eric Eric Catone.
Washington 60, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- Nine different players scored touchdowns for the Prexies as the cruised past the host Rockets in a non-conference game.
Washington scored 27 points in the first quarter and 21 in the second to take a commanding 48-0 halftime lead.
The Prexies scored three defensive touchdowns, all in a row from the first quarter into the second quarter. Carlos Harper and Brandon Patterson had interception returns of 29 and 50 yards, respectively, and Brenden Sibert brought back a fumble 20 yards.
Washington got touchdown runs from Tayshawn Levy, Eddie Lewis, Corey Pettigrew and Percy Dudley. Prexies quarterback Davoun Fuse tossed touchdown passes to Zach Welsh and Rueben Gordon.
Nick Blanchette kicked six extra points.
Brentwood 39, Frazier 0 -- Jase Keib threw five touchdown passes as the Spartans shut out visiting Frazier in a non-conference game.
Mitchell Fox pulled in scoring passes of 47 and 35 yards and Zachary Wuenschell had TD receptions of 8 and 9 yards for Brentwood (1-1).
Lamarr Williams added a 13-yard touchdown catch and also had a 14-yard TD run.
The Commodores fall to 0-2.
Ligonier Valley 26, Elizabeth Forward 14 -- The Rams scored three straight first-half touchdowns to seize control against the host Warriors and held on for a non-conference victory.
Ligonier Valley grabbed the lead quickly when Haden Sierocky threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Grant Dowden on the first play from scrimmage.
Elizabeth Forward fired back with DaVontay Brownfield scoring on a 1-yard run to tie it at 7-7.
The Rames surged back ahead and pulled away behind Sierocky who scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and then in the second quarter tossed a 20-yard TD pass to Matthew Marinchak and ran for a 33-yard touchdown for a 26-7 halftime lead.
Zion White completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Brownfield in the fourth quarter but EF could get no closer.
Sierocky thew for 182 yards and ran for 57 more.
Ligonier Valley’s defense recorded nine sacks and picked off two passes.
White completed 10 of 19 passes for 124 yards.
Imani Christian 12, Monessen 8 – The Saints defeated the host Greyhounds in a non-conference battle.
