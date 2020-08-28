With a year of familiarity with each other, California coach Ed Woods and his football team hit the ground running since teams were allowed to start working out together again in June.
“Truthfully, even though we didn’t get a full offseason in, the last six weeks that we have had, the kids have been tremendous,” Woods said. “The guys are working hard, attendance is excellent and they buying into what we are doing.
“I’m love it every day coming here, and our entire staff feels the same way.”
The Trojans are one of the favorites in the Tri-County South Conference, but Woods understands there are other good teams.
“I am sure Carmichaels will be good and will be a playoff team,” he said. “West Greene will be solid and has returning players back.”
The offense will be centered around junior quarterback Damani Stafford, who was the team’s fullback a year ago, and senior tailback Jaden Zuzak.
“Damani is progressing very nicely and is picking up the offense considering the difference in technique between the positions,” Woods said. “He is very focused and has sent me videos when he is working out on the weekends. He is putting time in to be a good quarterback, throws the ball well and runs it well.”
Woods said Zuzak brings it in every aspect of the game.
“We expect big things out of him,” said the coaching veteran. “He is our tailback, safety, will return kicks and will return punts.
“He does it all.”
Other returning starters on offense include a pair of tight ends in junior Ethan Fike and senior Matt Trunzo, as well as senior wide receivers Nathan O’Savage and Kwondre' Porter.
Other key returning contributors on offense include senior wide receiver Anthony Haschets and a trio of offensive linemen, sophomore Tanner Pierce, senior Jacob Thomas and junior Donovon Davis.
“Tanner came a long way in a year and both he and Donovon worked really hard in the offseason, and it shows,” Woods said. “They are going to do a nice job on both sides of the ball.”
Woods also made note of 280-pound sophomore fullback Addison Panepinto.
“He moves fairly well for his size,” Woods said. “He is basically a lineman who will carry the ball a few times a game.”
Woods said the team is tweaking its defensive approach to adjust to the abilities of the players.
“We have changed a few things defensively for personnel reasons,” said Woods. “The players are picking things up pretty quick.”
Returning starters on defense include Zuzak and junior Mason Sholock at safety, O’Savage at cornerback, senior Seth Rerricha and Stafford at defensive end, and Fike at inside linebacker.
Rerricha was an All-Conference selection a year ago, while Trunzo started at defensive end and will move to the other inside linebacker position next to Fike.
Between the returning upperclassmen and the talented young players, Woods is excited.
“We have a nice mix where we are young in spots but experienced in others,” said Woods. “We were fortunate to play some JV games last year and were able to get up big in some varsity games which allowed the younger players to get experience.”
Regardless of what others think about the Trojans, Woods say the goal will never change.
“Our goal is to always win the conference and once you get into the playoffs, anything can happen,” said Woods. “The key here for us is to stay healthy. If we stay healthy, we can compete.”
The effort of his players has Woods and the staff excited.
“I am happy with the effort that pretty much the whole team is putting in,” said Woods. “Effort is not an issue here.
“We have 36 players and I think we will have a pretty good year.”
The Trojans head to Bentworth to open the season on Sept. 11 in a Tri-County South Conference game.
