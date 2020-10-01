Donovan Woytsek's hat trick helped propel Elizabeth Forward to a key 4-2 Section 1-AA boys soccer victory at Keystone Oaks on Wednesday night.
The win keeps the Warriors (6-1, 6-2) in alone in second place, 1/2 game behind first-place South Park place, while the Golden Eagles (4-2, 4-2) remain in third.
