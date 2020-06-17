Uniontown graduate Sarah Wozniak, a senior at Saint Vincent College, and Waynesburg University’s Rachel Skon and Mason Miller were among the athletes recognized for their athletic achievements, excellence in the classroom and efforts around campus and in their home communities.
The seventh annual PAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Banquet was to be held on May 12, but was cancelled in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wozniak majored in physics and planned to attend graduate school for astrophysics or seek employment in her education field.
Wozniak was a three-time All-PAC Honorable Mention selection in volleyball and earned first-team honors last season. She was also name a CoSIDA All-District nominee and the PAC SAAC Scholar-Athlete of the Month for October 2019.
Wozniak led the PAC in total blocks (89) and was second in the conference last season in hitting percentage (.281) and total kills (344).
Outside of the court and classroom, Wozniak participated in the campus cleanup initiative with the SAAC at Saint Vincent. She has volunteered at Sports Friendship Day and with Habitat for Humanity in Greensburg.
Skon, a Brashear graduate, majored in early childhood and special education.
Skon, a three-time team captain, was a three-time All-PAC softball selection, including first-team honors as a sophomore and junior. She had a career .354 batting average with a .424 slugging percentage, 107 hits, 21 doubles, 48 RBI and 46 runs scored.
Skon served as a co-captain for her Relay for Life Team in 2017 and 2018, and was also a member of Waynesburg’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) in 2019 and the Kappa Delta Pi honorary. She mentored the Pittsburgh Power Piccolino Team and was a coach and mentor for the Lady Knights softball team.
Miller, a Bethel Park grad, major in finance.
Miller earned first-team All-PAC recognition in baseball as a junior after posting an 8-2 record. He was named the PAC Pitcher of the Week twice, including once this spring after going 2-0 in his two starts with 24 strikeouts.
He is a member of the Bonner Scholarship Program and has completed over 140 hours of unpaid community service, training and enrichment seminar each semester, with an additional 280 hours of community service in the past two summers. Miller completed a finance internship at AHN’s Jefferson Hospital in 2018.
He has also served as a youth group mentor, worked with the First Baptist Church of Waynesburg Coffeehouse and with The Open Door youth outreach organization in Pittsburgh. Additionally, Miller helps as a mentor and afterschool tutor at the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg and serves as a campus coordinator for Relay for Life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.