The quest for a WPIAL title for the district’s track & field teams begins Tuesday with semifinal action scattered around a number of host sites.
The Belle Vernon girls ran the table for the Section 2-AAA crown and will open the Class AAA playoffs with Bethel Park and Canon-McMillan at Norwin. The second-place Laurel Highlands girls travel to South Fayette with Mt. Lebanon and Knoch.
Butler (Franklin Regional, Blackhawk) and North Allegheny (Kiski Area, Hempfield) are also hosting Class AAA semifinals.
The Connellsville boys secured second place in Section 2-AAA with a thrilling victory against Belle Vernon in the final relay of the meet. The Falcons travel to Norwin with Baldwin and Canon-McMillan.
Butler (Franklin Regional, Blackhawk), North Allegheny (Kiski Area, Hempfield), and South Fayette (New Castle, Mt. Lebanon, Hampton, Chartiers Valley) are other Class AAA semifinal hosts.
The Waynesburg Central, Mount Pleasant and Southmoreland boys all landed at South Park for their Class AA semifinal. The Yough boys join Washington, Riverview and Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Riverside (North Catholic, New Brighton, Deer Lakes, Carlynton) and Shenango (Shady Side Academy, Hopewell, Fort Cherry) are the other two Class AA semifinal sites.
The Waynesburg Central, Brownsville and Southmoreland girls join Quaker Valley at South Park.
Greensburg Central Catholic (Winchester Thurston, Riverview, Burrell), Riverside (North Catholic, Eden Christian Academy, Carlynton), and Shenango (Shady Side Academy, Hopewell, Derry) host the other Class AA semifinals.
All meets begin at 3 p.m., with the first place finisher advancing to the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Team Championship on Wednesday, May 11, at Peters Twp. at 3 p.m.
