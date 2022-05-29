Four local seniors were among recipients of the 31st annual WPIAL/James Collins Scholar/Athlete Award.
West Greene’s Anna Durbin, Waynesburg Central’s Colton Stoneking and Southmoreland’s Grace Spadaro were among 20 selected out of a pool of 142 nominees. Also honored was Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno of Bullskin Township.
Durbin, who has a 4.17 GPA, earned 13 letters while playing volleyball, basketball, softball and football. She was part of two WPIAL championships in softball (the Lady Pioneers are in the final again on June 1) and three WPIAL finalists in basketball. Durbin was the first female player to score points in football for West Greene with two extra points in 2018. She was a recipient of the 2022 National Heisman Athlete. Durbin is a member of the National Honor Society, AP Calculus Club and Peer Mentoring Program. She volunteered her time to the Humane Society of Greene County, Greene County Food Drive, West Greene Light-Up Night and Youth Church Sunday School. Durbin plans to pursue a degree in mathematics and play basketball at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Stoneking, who has a 4.24 GPA, earned nine letters while participating in wrestling, soccer and track & field. He helped lead the Raiders to three WPIAL wrestling titles and the 2021 PIAA wrestling crown. Individually, he finished fifth twice at the PIAA Wrestling Championships while winning over 100 career matches and earned two Top 25 national rankings. Stoneking is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club and Future Business Leaders of America. He was named Lions Club Student of the Month and volunteered time as a wrestling coach. Stoneking plans to pursue a business marketing degree and compete in wrestling at George Mason University.
Spadaro, who has a 3.82 GPA, earned 11 leters while playing volleyball, basketball and track & field. She helped the Lady Scotties earn three section championships and complete an undefeated regular season in basketball while scoring over 1,000 points. She was twice nominated for Miss Pennsylvania Basketball. Spadaro is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, 4-H, The Future is Mine and Youth Educators Association and served as class historian. She volunteered her time to Buddy Day, food banks, basketball camps, kindergarten orientation, Maple Bottom 4-H Camp and Fayette County Wide Dairy Club. Spadaro plans to pursue a nursing degree and play basketball at Indiana University of Pa.
Zambruno, who has a 4.24 GPA, earned nine letters playing golf, basketball and lacrosse. She helped lead the Lady Centurions to four WPIAL girls golf titles and two PIAA championships. Individually, she two WPIAL and one PIAA runner-up finishes. She is a four-year Highest Honors honor roll member. She also is a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, French Honor Society, Interact Club, Board Game Club and Walking Club. Zambruno volunteered with Stockings for Kids, Cookie Drive, Christmas for Yough and Church Acolyte Junior Golf Classic. She plans to pursue a degree in medicine and play golf at Saint Francis University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.