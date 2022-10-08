Several local boys teams will be playing for a berth into the WPIAL championship in the Class AAA and AA semifinals on Monday and Tuesday.
WPIAL team golf playoff sites announced
- By the Herald-Standard
-
-
- 0
Saturday, October 8, 2022 9:05 AM
The top three teams from the four semifinal sites advance to the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Championship on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Gold course.
Belle Vernon, Carmichaels, Uniontown and Waynesburg Central play Monday in the Class AA semifinal hosted by Pleasant Valley Golf Club at 10 a.m. Fort Cherry, Greensburg Central Catholic, Hopewell, McGuffey, Sewickley Academy and South Park join the four local teams fighting for one of the three berths into the final.
Derry, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Keystone Oaks, Knoch, Mohawk, Neshannock, Quaker Valley, Serra Catholic and South Side play in the other Class AA semifinal on Tuesday at The Links at Spring Church.
Connellsville and Laurel Highlands will be playing close to home on a familiar course in the Class AAA semifinal Tuesday at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Bethel Park, Mars, Moon, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Shaler and South Fayette join the Falcons and Mustangs for the 10 a.m. tee time. The top three teams advance to the championship at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
Avonworth, Beaver, Blackhawk, Central Catholic, Fox Chapel, Indiana, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Plum and Upper St. Clair will be seeking the three berths from Tuesday’s semifinal at Beaver Valley Country Club.
Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township and South Fayette will play for the girls Class AAA team title on Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Red course at 10 a.m.
Central Valley, Greensburg Central Catholic, Mount Pleasant and Shady Side Academy will also be at Cedarbrook on Thursday in the Class AA championship.
