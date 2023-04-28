The WPIAL announced the eight sites Thursday for the WPIAL Team Track & Field Championship semifinals on Tuesday.
The WPIAL announced the eight sites Thursday for the WPIAL Team Track & Field Championship semifinals on Tuesday.
The Connellsville boys and Laurel Highlands girls travel to Norwin for the Class AAA semifinal round.
The Falcons, co-champions of Section 2-AAA, join Franklin Regional, Norwin and Butler for the one berth into the team finals. The Fillies, the second-place team in Section 2-AAA, and Franklin Region face the Lady Knights for the spot into the Class AAA girls final.
The Belle Vernon boys, Section 2-AAA co-champions, travel to Canon-McMillan with Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area and Moon in the Class AAA semifinals.
The Ringgold girls, champions of Section 2-AAA, join Pine-Richland and Gateway at South Fayette.
The Waynesburg Central boys, Section 6-champs, join Mount Pleasant and South Side are at South Park for one of the Class AA semifinals. California, Quaker Valley and McGuffey are in the Class AA semifinal at West Mifflin.
Waynesburg Central, Brownsville and California shared the girls Section 6-AA title.
Brownsville, Winchester Thurston and Riverside are at Greensburg Central Catholic. Waynesburg, Derry and Freedom are on the road to South Park. California, Quaker Valley, McGuffey and Burrell go to West Mifflin.
