The quest for a WPIAL team track & field championship begins Tuesday afternoon in the semifinal round at sites around the district.
The start time for all Class AAA and AA boys and girls sites is 3 p.m., with the champion at each location advancing to the WPIAL championship on Wednesday, May 12. The Class AA final will be hosted by Peters Township, while the final four in Class AAA travel to West Mifflin.
The Belle Vernon and Waynesburg Central boys and girls finished the regular season as undefeated section champions.
The Section 2-AAA champion Belle Vernon boys and girls travel to Baldwin. The Leopards face the host team, Beaver and Seneca Valley, while the Lady Leopards run against the Lady Highlanders, Beaver and Armstrong.
Waynesburg, the Section 6-AA champions, travel to Greensburg Central Catholic. The boys square off against the host Centurions, Ligonier Valley and East Allegheny. The Lady Raiders face the Lady Centurions, Ligonier Valley, Quaker Valley and Derry.
The Connellsville boys finished second to Belle Vernon and head to Norwin with Canon-McMillan and Franklin Regional.
The Laurel Highlands girls, the second place team in Section 2-AAA, also travel to Norwin, along with Oakland Catholic and Franklin Regional.
The Brownsville girls finished second to Waynesburg in Section 6-AA. The Lady Falcons, along with Mount Pleasant, travel to South Park with Carlynton and Hopewell.
Boys from Mount Pleasant, Washington and Hopewell are at South Park.
