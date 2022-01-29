Three local wrestling teams will be host sites when the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Team Wrestling Tournament gets underway on Wednesday.
All opening round matches begin at 6 p.m. Quarterfinal matches will begin approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of the first round.
Waynesburg Central, the Section 4-AAA champion, received the No. 1 seed in Class AAA. The Raiders wrestle Thomas Jefferson in the first round. The winner will face the winner of Norwin-Franklin Regional match in the quarterfinals.
Connellsville, who placed second in Section 2-AAA, is seeded third in Class AAA. The Falcons wrestle Peters Twp. in the first round with the winner meeting the winner of the Pine-Richland-Kiski Area match.
Latrobe is seeded second in Class AAA. The host Wildcats wrestle Penn-Trafford and Armstrong faces Butler in the opening round.
The fourth seed in Class AAA is Canon-McMillan. The Big Macs open against West Allegheny. North Allegeny wrestles Bethel Park in the other first-round match.
The Class AAA semifinals, consolation final and championship are Saturday at Peters Twp. The semifinals start at noon.
Beth-Center, the second place team in Section 1-AA, is one of the Class AA first round/quarterfinal sites. The Bulldogs, seeded fourth, received an opening round bye and will face the Mount Pleasant-Jefferson-Morgan winner in the quarterfinals.
Southmoreland travels to Burgettstown for an opening-round match against Freedom. The winner faces the second-seeded Blue Devils in the quarterfinals.
Burrell received the No. 1 seed and Quaker Valley is seeded third.
The Class AA semifinals, consolation final and championship are Saturday at Chartiers-Houston. The semifinals start at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.