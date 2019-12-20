Luke Wyvratt made the first of two free throws with seven seconds remaining in the Section 3-AAAA game Friday night to lift Ringgold to a 68-67 victory over visiting Elizabeth Forward.
Wyvratt missed the second shot after a Ringgold timeout and the Warriors attempted an unsuccessful 3-point shot before the buzzer.
It was a game of two halves with the Rams (1-0, 5-1) controlling the first 16 minutes, 42-28, while the Warriors rallied in the second half with a 39-26 advantage.
Wyvratt led all scorers with 22 points. Chris Peccon added 20 and Demetrius Butler finished with 15.
Pat Filson scored 18 for the Warriors (0-1, 1-3). Zach Boyd had 15 and Chase Vaughn added 14.
Section 3-AAAA
Elizabeth Forward 12-16-22-17 -- 67
Ringgold 21-21-8-18 -- 68
Elizabeth Forward: Pat Filson 18, Zach Boyd 15, Chase Vaughn 14. Ringgold: Luke Wyvratt 22, Chris Peccon 20, Demetrius Butler 15. Records: Elizabeth Forward (0-1, 1-3), Ringgold (1-0, 5-1).
