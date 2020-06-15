The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Monday that a player on its football team tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
That Mountaineer player will enter a self-isolation period for 14 days.
"As part of the department’s health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures were initiated and identified additional football student-athletes who could have been exposed," WVU said in a news release. "Those additional student-athletes will also be mandated to self-quarantine per the department’s plan."
Members of the Mountaineers football team who had tested negative for COVID-19 began workouts on Monday. The WVU sports department said it's been following current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of COVID-19 since May 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.