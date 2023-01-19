MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It was just like the old days, the Coliseum was rocking and rolling, the student section alive, taunting the opposition, which on this night was 14th-ranked TCU which was mugged badly by West Virginia.
The five-game losing streak they were riding seemed to be history as just two ticks under 12 minutes remained when big Jimmy Bell brought yet another roar from the crowd with a thundering dunk to make it 54-37. That, for those who have left their abacus at home, is a 17-point lead.
But in college basketball in general and in the Big 12 in particular, no lead is safe, especially if you are on a five-game losing streak and playing a team that has never won on your home court in 10 tries.
You just knew something was going to happen and it did as the Horned Frogs put themselves together and made a run that cut the lead to two points with still 5:14 to go.
Would this be another disappointment? Not this time, Huggins called a timeout, the team regrouped and the Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5 Big 12) hung on for a 74-65 victory.
What happens in the college game where leads just seem to melt away like a popsicle on a 90-degree summer day?
“If I knew the answer to that I could write a book and sell it to every coach in America,” Coach Bob Huggins said. “I think they came out with an edge because we pretty much manhandled them in the first half. We didn’t come out with the same kind of edge and got a little careless with the ball I don’t know how many times.”
“We talked in the huddle throughout about how we were going to get back in this game, chip away, and that’s what we did,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “We got to two and didn’t finish it off.”
So how did WVU right the ship?
That came in the timeout that Huggins called when the lead slipped down to two points.
“Stay disciplined. That’s what it was with that timeout there,” guard Joe Toussaint said. “Basketball is a game of runs. We knew TCU was on their run. That’s a tough team. They’re not going to back down. We made our run after that.”
Had they not this would have been the most crushing defeat of the season, one from which they probably couldn’t recover.
But throughout Bell had given the Mountaineer a physical presence that TCU (14-4, 3-3) couldn’t match, putting together a double-double that included 15 points and 12 rebounds.
And WVU had great success double-teaming ball screens and cutting TCU’s wonderful transition game, the nation’s best, down to a walk. The box score said that they didn’t have any transition points in the first and while they got cranked up in the second as they chipped away behind 85% shooting through the first 15 minutes, WVU re-found the touch down the stretch.
Bell was a big part of that, but so was point guard Keddy Johnson, who was immaculate in scoring a WVU game-high 20 points, one less than his cousin, Mike Miles Jr., who had 21 for TCU.
“We talked yesterday,” Johnson reported, “but not today. After the game it was all love, though.”
Key in shaking off the TCU challenge was Toussaint, who came off the bench to light a late fire. While he made only 3 of 12 shots and finished with seven points, they all came at just the right moment to engage the Mountaineer clutch for the last five minutes.
And he added three important assists, which kept the goblins from eating the team up.
It’s hard to find answers when a team is coming at you, scoring when your balls are rimming in and out of the basket, getting calls they didn’t get earlier in the game. It can work on the psyche of an entire team, especially one already in a losing streak.
“They were good in the huddle,” Huggins said of his players. “They were probably better than I was. Keddy has been great. He is, without question, our leader. He’s the guy that really runs the show. Joe was good. I thought our bench was good.
“I think it was those guys, and the other guys get on board when they see those guys are still enthusiastic and talking about winning the game.”
