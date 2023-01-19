TCU West Virginia Basketball

Associated Press

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. scores over TCU forward Xavier Cork during the second half Wednesday in Morgantown, W.Va.

 Kathleen Batten - freelancer, FR171735 AP

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It was just like the old days, the Coliseum was rocking and rolling, the student section alive, taunting the opposition, which on this night was 14th-ranked TCU which was mugged badly by West Virginia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.