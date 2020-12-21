While many teams have opted out of participating in bowl games this college football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia gladly accepted a bid to play in the 62nd AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31.
The Mountaineers (5-4), out of the Big 12, will play Army (9-2) after Tennessee (3-7) was forced to pull out of the bowl due to a rise in coronavirus cases at the school.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was pleased to be headed to the Liberty Bowl.
“I am excited for our program, especially for our seniors,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “We have handled the adversity of this season well, and we are looking forward to playing in this bowl game. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the city of Memphis have a long and storied tradition of hosting postseason games, and this gives our fans a chance to travel on New Year’s Eve to a bowl destination in a city with great hospitality.”
The game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. in Memphis and will be televised by ESPN.
“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl will have a limited number of fans in attendance,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the Liberty Bowl. “We want to assure all fans, both our local supporters and the fans who will travel with the Mountaineers and Volunteers to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, we will be following all the health and safety protocols.”
It will be West Virginia’s third appearance in the Liberty Bowl. The Mountaineers lost to Utah, 32-6, in 1964 when the game was held in Atlantic City Convention Center, the first college bowl game to be played indoors. WVU also played Texas A&M in 2014, falling to the Aggies, 45-37.
West Virginia will be looking to snap a three-game bowl losing streak. The Mountaineers defeated Arizona State, 43-42, in the Cactus Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016, but since then have lost to Miami in Russell Athletic Bowl (31-14 on Dec. 28, 2016), Utah in the Heart of Dallas Bowl (30-14 on Dec. 26, 2017) and Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl (34-18 on Dec. 28, 2018).
West Virginia was 5-7 last year, its first season under Brown.
West Virginia’s all-time bowl record of 15-22.
