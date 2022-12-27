WVU baseball 2022

BlueGoldNews.com

West Virginia baseball coach Randy Mazey poses with Zach Bravo (23), Trey Braithwaite (39) and Chase Smith (12) during the 2022 season. Despite being picked to finish eighth in the Big 12, the Mountaineers went 33-22 and barely missed out on an NCAA tournament bid. WVU’s 14 conference victories were a school record.

 BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — As baseball seasons go, 2022 wasn’t supposed to be one of the best ever for West Virginia University as the team was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.