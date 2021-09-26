While AEW has been creating quite the buzz as of late, it is WWE’s turn to take the front stage as it presents Extreme Rules tonight on Peacock.
Roman Reigns defends his Universal championship against “The Demon” Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules in what is expected to be the main event.
Becky Lynch defends her Smackdown women’s title against Bianca Belair, while Charlotte Flair defends hers against Alexa Bliss.
Damian Priest defends the U.S. title against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy in a triple-threat match, while The Uso’s defend their Smackdown tag titles against The Street Profits.
Also on the card, Carmella faces Liv Morgan.
Surprisingly, WWE champion Big E had not been announced for a match as of Friday afternoon despite having just won the title two weeks ago. It would make sense for him to defend against Bobby Lashley, and while the match could be added, it would be odd for a world championship match to be added without any buzz.
King of the Ring special on Fox
Next weekend, WWE will air a King of the Ring special on Fox.
It will air at different times in different markets, but in the Pittsburgh area, it will air on Sunday, Oct. 3, area on Xfinity at 4:30 p.m.
WWE wrestler requests release
Lucha House Party member Gran Metalik has requested his release due to a “lack of opportunities,” according to Mas Luchas.
Escape The Undertaker on Netflix
On Oct. 5, Netflix will release Escape The Undertaker, is an interactive film where those watching can decide which direction it will play out.
Danielson thanks WWE
Bryan Danielson, known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, posted a thank you online on Tuesday to all of WWE and its fans.
If you missed it, find it online as it was touching.
AEW Rampage numbers
While AEW has been scoring hot ratings for its Friday night show, Rampage, have dropped each week since CM Punk debuted on the Aug. 20 episode.
It drew 1,129,000 viewers for that show, but there were only 642,000 viewers for the Sept. 17 episode.
It was also the lowest-watched episode in the six-week history of the show.
AEW sings deal with Owen Hart Foundation
For years, WWE has wanted to put the late Owen Hart in its Hall of Fame, but Owen’s late wife and kids would have none of it.
It was announced Monday that AEW and the Owen Hart Foundation have entered into a relationship to honor his legacy.
There will be action figures, toys and other merchandise, and Hart will appear in AEW video games. AEW will host the Owen Hart Tournament.
This Day in History
In 1999, Triple H defeated The Rock, Mankind, Big Show, Kane and Davey Boy Smith to win the vacant WWF championship at Unforgiven. Also, on the card, D-Lo Brown defeated Mark Henry to win the European title.
This week’s question
Why isn’t Bryan Danielson using the “Yes” chant? Shawn, Mount Pleasant.
When Danielson told WWE he was leaving for AEW, it informed him that the company owns the intellectual rights to that specific chant, and it requested he not do it.
He has obliged, but it will not stop the fans from doing it at AEW events.
