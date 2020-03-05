Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow early changing to all rain and becoming intermittent late. High 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.