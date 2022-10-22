There were some who questioned how WWE’s stock would do once Vince McMahon resigned in July.
However, it has been doing pleasantly well for stockholders, and last Friday, it hit its three-year closing high at $75.71 per share and hit $76.90 per share at one point on Monday.
WWE’s stock is up more than 50% in 2022, according to a piece done by www.cnbc.com, while the S&P 500 is down more than 20% this year.
The piece also states that WWE could be a target for acquisition before its next rounds of TV deals are up with FOX and Comcast, as per www.pwinsiderelite.com.
The entire CNBC piece can be found at https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/17/wwe-stock-hits-52-week-high-mcmahon-scandal-aftermath.html.
WWE cancels Premium Live Event
WWE announced this past week that it will not run a second Day One Premium Live Event (PLE) on New Year’s Day.
It ran one earlier this year, but word is that WWE will be changing its PLE, formerly known as Pay-Per-Views (PPV), approach and may eliminate some other shows such as Hell in a Cell and TLC.
Whether WWE adds more international PLEs in place of the rumored shows that are being eliminated or will create new events here in the States, remains to be seen.
Jericho signs new AEW deal
Chris Jericho, the current Ring of Honor champion, has signed a contract extension that will keep him in AEW/ROH through 2025.
As part of the contract, Jericho has added responsibilities with AEW as he will serve as a producer and creative advisor. Jericho has been serving as a mentor to younger talent, and he will continue in that role.
ROH TV deal forthcoming?
Speaking of new deals, AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan spoke to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and said there would be great news coming for weekly ROH shows.
There is going to be one more ROH PPV this year with a weekly show in 2023.
While Khan did not say it would be a weekly TV show, look for more news to break shortly.
First hammer falls from AEW fight
Things had been quiet on the AEW home front in terms of the fallout of the fight that involved CM Punk, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega several weeks back.
The website www.pwinsiderelite.com reported on Wednesday that Ace Steel, an agent for AEW, was fired due to findings from a third-party legal investigation that has been on going.
Punk done with AEW?
It appears that it took approximately a year for CM Punk to wear out his welcome in AEW.
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported AEW and Punk are negotiating a buyout of his contract, which would make him a free agent.
A holdup appears to be the length of the no-compete clause.
This Week in History
In 1994, at Halloween Havoc, Paul Orndorff and Paul Roma defeated The Patriot and Marcus Bagwell to win the WCW tag titles.
In 1995, Alundra Blayze defeated Bertha Faye to win the WWF women’s title.
This week’s question:
If The Rock does not face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, who will take on “The Tribal Chief? Rick, Monessen.
Cody Rhodes was being fast-tracked to face Reigns when he got hurt over the summer, so he would be the easy guess. Or WWE can keep rolling along with Reigns’ title reign, no pun attended.
